NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel's two aides in D-Company case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had arrested two close aides of Pakistan-based gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly handling the illegal activities and financial transactions of the crime syndicate controlled by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The accused, identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51), were arrested on Thursday, an agency spokesperson said, adding that the former was arrested from Goregaon West in suburban Mumbai, while the latter was held from Mira Road East in Thane district.

“Both of them were apprehended by a team of the NIA, which is probing the cases against D-Company — Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate,” the official said, adding that the duo was closely associated with Shakeel and were involved in the cartel run by Ibrahim.

Of late during searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Thane, the NIA had also picked up many suspects for investigation, sources said, adding that the arrests of Arif and Shabbir were also in line with the agency’s ongoing probe into the alleged D-Company’s crime syndicate.

During their interrogation, the NIA team found that Arif and Shabbir had carried out some transactions with Chhota Shakeel, following which they were arrested.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case against the Dawood Ibrahim’s crime syndicate on February 3. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Police Organisation has issued a Red Corner Notice against Shakeel.

