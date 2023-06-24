NIA chargesheets 13 from Pak in arms smuggling case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused, all Pakistan nationals, in connection with a 2022 case related to smuggling of weapons and contraband from the neighbouring country for funding terrorist activities in India.

3 still absconding Case pertains to smuggling of weapons, drugs from Pakistan for funding terror in India

10 of 13 chargesheeted were arrested in December with drugs, arms off Gujarat coast

In an official statement, the NIA said 10 of the 13 chargesheeted were arrested in December with a huge consignment of drugs and arms, hidden in gas cylinders, from a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast.

The seizure included 40-kg heroin, six pistols (foreign made) and six magazines, 9 mm live cartridges, documents, Pakistani identity cards, mobile phones and Pakistani currency.

“The chargesheet was filed today in the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad (Gujarat). It names all 10 accused, identified as Kadarbaksh Umetan Baloch, Amanullah Musa Baloch, Ismail Sabzal Baloch, Allahbaksh Hatar Baloch, Goharbaksh Dilmurad Baloch, Ammal Phullan Baloch, Gul Mohammad Hatar Baloch, Andam Ali Boher Baloch, Abdulgani Jungiyan Baloch and Abdulhakim Dilmurad Baloch,” the NIA said. The remaining three, identified as Hazi Salim, Akbar and Karim Baksh, are absconding.