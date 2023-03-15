NIA chargesheets 2 in Rajasthan PFI case

PTI

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a chargesheet against two accused belonging to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case related to the outfit’s activities and agenda of violent extremism in Rajasthan. In an official statement, the NIA said Mohammad Ashif, alias Asif, and Sadiq Sarraf had been charged under the IPC and the UAPA. TNS

Personal attack on Rahul, says Pitroda

New Delhi: Amid a political storm over Rahul Gandhi's “democracy under attack” remarks in the UK, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Tuesday said the former party chief never invited any foreign country for help India and was being subjected to a “well-orchestrated” personal attack based on "lies and misinformation”. TNS

For 3rd time, Tejashwi skips CBI summons

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday skipped for the third time the CBI summons for questioning in the alleged railway land-for-jobs scam, officials said. Tejashwi was served notice to appear before the agency's investigators for questioning on Tuesday after he didn't turn up on March 4 and March 11, they added. TNS

Tamil novel ‘Pyre’ longlisted for Booker Prize

London: Indian author Perumal Murugan’s Tamil novel ‘Pyre’ is among 13 books from across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to make it to the longlist of the International Booker Prize 2023. PTI

Board declares post-graduate NEET results

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Tuesday declared the results of the post-graduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) that was conducted on March 5. TNS

IIT-M student dies by suicide, 2nd case in month

Chennai: A third-year BTech student of the IIT-Madras died by suicide on Tuesday, the police said. The body of the 20-year-old, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room.