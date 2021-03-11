NIA chargesheets 20 Kerala Maoists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a chargesheet against 20 Maoists before an Ernakulam special court in Kerala for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to strengthen proscribed CPI (Maoist). TNS

Truncated LIC IPO likely next month

new delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will file a red herring prospectus with SEBI by Wednesday which will drastically lower the evaluation of the company as well as reduce the issue size from the earlier Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore with a green show option of Rs 9,000 crore. The aim is to launch the public issue next month, say sources. TNS

Prof Vijayan, molecular biophysicist, no more

new delhi: One of the foremost crystallographers of India, Prof M Vijayan, passed away on Sunday. He was associated with the molecular biophysics unit of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Prof Vijayan established and expanded macromolecular crystallography in the country. TNS

Held captive in Yemen, 7 Indian sailors freed

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven Indian sailors, in captivity of Houthi rebels in Yemen since January 2 this year, have been released.