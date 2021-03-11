NIA chargesheets 20 Kerala Maoists

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a chargesheet against 20 Maoists before an Ernakulam special court in Kerala for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to strengthen proscribed CPI (Maoist). TNS
Truncated LIC IPO likely next month
new delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will file a red herring prospectus with SEBI by Wednesday which will drastically lower the evaluation of the company as well as reduce the issue size from the earlier Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore with a green show option of Rs 9,000 crore. The aim is to launch the public issue next month, say sources. TNS
Prof Vijayan, molecular biophysicist, no more
new delhi: One of the foremost crystallographers of India, Prof M Vijayan, passed away on Sunday. He was associated with the molecular biophysics unit of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Prof Vijayan established and expanded macromolecular crystallography in the country. TNS
Held captive in Yemen, 7 Indian sailors freed
Thiruvananthapuram: Seven Indian sailors, in captivity of Houthi rebels in Yemen since January 2 this year, have been released.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...