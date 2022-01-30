NIA chargesheets 8 in ISIS-Kerala module case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named eight terror accused in its chargesheet for radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youths and arranging funds for the ISIS-Kerala module.

Deepthi Marla, Mohammad Waqar Lone, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat have been named in the chargesheet. In September last year, the NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case against three accused. Earlier in March, it had registered a case against Mohammed Ameen of Kerala and his associates for allegedly running various ISIS propaganda channels on social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram. They allegedly propagated the violent jihadist ideology of the ISIS.