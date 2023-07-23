NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu over former PMK functionary’s killing

Chennai, July 23
Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with the 2019 murder of a former Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district, police sources here said.
Ramalingam was hacked to death by a group of individuals, hours after he reportedly questioned some alleged conversion attempts in the town. The NIA has already apprehended some persons in connection with the murder, while a few suspects are said to be absconding.
On Sunday, searches were held in different locations in the state in Madurai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai districts among others, sources said without divulging details.
