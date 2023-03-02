NIA files additional chargesheet against 3 BKI men

PTI

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives in a case related to seizure of arms & ammo in Haryana last year. PTI

Hindenburg: SC to deliver verdict on pleas today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdict on a bunch of petitions seeking an inquiry into the Hindenburg-Adani report that led the Adani Group shares to crash. tns

Indian-origin MIT Professor awarded Marconi Prize

New York: Hari Balakrishnan, an Indian-origin MIT Professor, has received prestigious Marconi Prize for fundamental discoveries in wired & wireless networking, mobile sensing, and distributed systems.