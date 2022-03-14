NIA files charge sheet against 16 accused in Mundra Port narcotics smuggling case

Proceeds of drugs trafficking were channelled back to foreign entities through hawala channels at the behest of Pak-based terror outfits for use in anti-India activities

NIA files charge sheet against 16 accused in Mundra Port narcotics smuggling case

Workers rest in front of a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat. Reuters file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Monday said it has filed charge sheet against 16 narco traffickers in a case relating to seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of illegal drugs at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Officials in the agency said the charge sheet was filed under various sections of the IPC, the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act- UAPA before a Ahmedabad Special Court, Gujarat in the case.

The 10 arrested accused charge-sheeted include Machavaram Sudhakar, Durga Purna Govindaraju Vaishali, Rajkumar Perumal of Tamil Nadu, Mohammad Khan Akhlaqi, Said Mohammad Hussaini, Sobhan Aryanfar, Alokozai Mohammad Khan, Fardin Arnery and Murtaza Hakimi Alokozai (All Afghan nationals), Pradeep Kumar of Ghaziabad (UP), the NIA said in an official statement.

The six absconding accused charge-sheeted today include Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Hassan, Esmat Ullah Honari, Abdul Hadi Alizada and Najibullah Khan Khalid (all Afghan national) and Javad Najafi (Iranian national).

In its charge sheet the NIA has accused that Mohammad Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad of M/s Hasan Hussain Ltd, Kandahar, Afghanistan and accused M Sudhakar, DP Vaishali and Rajkumar Perumal of M/s Aashi Trading Company along with others had entered into criminal conspiracy to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics to India by concealing in consignments of semi processed talc.

“The consignment sent in September, 2021 was intercepted whereas earlier consignments were received and stored in a warehouse in Delhi for further distribution in Delhi and Punjab. Links of the accused Mohammad Hasan Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad and other co-conspirators have also emerged with proscribed terror organisations based in Pakistan,” the NIA said.

The proceeds of drugs trafficking were channelled back to foreign entities through hawala channels at the behest of Pak based terror outfits for use in anti-India activities, it alleged.

“The case relates to seizure of 2988.21 kg of narcotic substance (Heroin) at Mundra Port, Gujarat by DRI Gandhidham on September 13, 2021, being imported by M/s Aashi Trading Company and exported by M/s Hasan Hussain Ltd. Kandahar, Afghanistan through Bandar Abbas Port of Iran,” the agency said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

5
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

6
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

7
Punjab Election

Ditching AAP at 11th hour cost Ashu Banger dear

8
Chandigarh

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

9
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

10
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu behind defeat: Ex-minister Balbir Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks, plan to meet again on Tuesday

Talks raise hopes for progress in evacuating civilians from ...

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

England-based Sandeep was shot in the head by four armed ass...

SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers’ movement

Call for nationwide protest on March 21 against non-fulfilme...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan in larger conspiracy case

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala