NIA files charge sheet against 16 accused in Mundra Port narcotics smuggling case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Monday said it has filed charge sheet against 16 narco traffickers in a case relating to seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of illegal drugs at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Officials in the agency said the charge sheet was filed under various sections of the IPC, the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act- UAPA before a Ahmedabad Special Court, Gujarat in the case.

The 10 arrested accused charge-sheeted include Machavaram Sudhakar, Durga Purna Govindaraju Vaishali, Rajkumar Perumal of Tamil Nadu, Mohammad Khan Akhlaqi, Said Mohammad Hussaini, Sobhan Aryanfar, Alokozai Mohammad Khan, Fardin Arnery and Murtaza Hakimi Alokozai (All Afghan nationals), Pradeep Kumar of Ghaziabad (UP), the NIA said in an official statement.

The six absconding accused charge-sheeted today include Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Hassan, Esmat Ullah Honari, Abdul Hadi Alizada and Najibullah Khan Khalid (all Afghan national) and Javad Najafi (Iranian national).

In its charge sheet the NIA has accused that Mohammad Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad of M/s Hasan Hussain Ltd, Kandahar, Afghanistan and accused M Sudhakar, DP Vaishali and Rajkumar Perumal of M/s Aashi Trading Company along with others had entered into criminal conspiracy to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics to India by concealing in consignments of semi processed talc.

“The consignment sent in September, 2021 was intercepted whereas earlier consignments were received and stored in a warehouse in Delhi for further distribution in Delhi and Punjab. Links of the accused Mohammad Hasan Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad and other co-conspirators have also emerged with proscribed terror organisations based in Pakistan,” the NIA said.

The proceeds of drugs trafficking were channelled back to foreign entities through hawala channels at the behest of Pak based terror outfits for use in anti-India activities, it alleged.

“The case relates to seizure of 2988.21 kg of narcotic substance (Heroin) at Mundra Port, Gujarat by DRI Gandhidham on September 13, 2021, being imported by M/s Aashi Trading Company and exported by M/s Hasan Hussain Ltd. Kandahar, Afghanistan through Bandar Abbas Port of Iran,” the agency said.