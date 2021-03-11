NIA files charge sheet against 2 persons in espionage case

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against two persons in connection with their alleged involvement in conspiracy and espionage activities with an intention to wage war against India, an agency spokesperson said.

The charge sheet was filed before a competent court in Hyderabad against Altaf Hussen Ganchibhai alias Shakil, who hails from Gujarat, and Waseem, a Pakistani national under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case, pertaining to a criminal conspiracy to carry out anti-national activities by Pakistani agents, was originally registered with the Andhra Pradesh police and re-registered by the NIA on December 23 last year, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The agents, in a bid to obtain “crucial and sensitive information pertaining to Defence establishments” from Indian Armed Forces personnel, used to engage civilians using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, the spokesperson said.

The NIA alleged that the probe showed that Ganchibhai, on directions of his Pakistan-based handlers, had clandestinely activated WhatsApp accounts by passing on OTPs received on Indian SIM numbers to his handlers in Pakistan for collection/transmission of sensitive information pertaining to Indian Defence forces and establishments, he said.

These SIM cards were subscribed in the name of Indian fishermen of Gujarat who were arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in 2020 when the fishermen were fishing in the high seas.

Investigation established that these SIM cards were illegally routed back to India to Ganchibhai, who activated seven such SIM cards on directions of his handlers in Pakistan, the NIA official said.

He was arrested in this case on October 25 last year.

Waseem had routed money clandestinely through online Cryptocurrency exchange platforms to Indian agents for eliciting sensitive and classified information pertaining to vital Indians Defence establishments, the officials said.

He said Waseem currently absconding.

