NIA files charge sheet against 3 in case of extortion by banned terror outfits in Manipur

The officials say the charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal, against the three cadres of the banned terrorist organisations, including People’s Revolutionary Army, Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and United National Liberation Front.

"The accused, charged under IPC and UA(P)A Act, 1967, have been identified as 38-year-old Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal (33) of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), also of Manipur," a senior NIA official said, adding that Deepak has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

"The accused had been raising /collecting the funds with the intention to further the activities of these terrorist organisations," the NIA alleged in the charge sheet. 

Investigations so far have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organisations, the NIA further alleged, while adding that these cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money there.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on March 9, 2022 and the investigations to nab others involved in the case are in progress, it noted.

 

