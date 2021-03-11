NIA files charge sheet against 4 accused persons in Jamaat-e-Islami linked J-K terror funding case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has filed a charge sheet here in a special court against four arrested accused persons in the Jamaat-e-Islami linked Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

According to an NIA official, those against whom the charge sheet has been filed include Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu, all residents of Ganderbal district in J-K.

The official said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code.

The NIA in a statement said the case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), J-K, for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir even after its declaration as unlawful association on February 28, 2019.

“They had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities,” it said adding that the NIA had registered the case suo-moto on February 5, 2021.

Investigation in the case has revealed that accused Javaid Ahmad Lone has been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, J-K, the agency alleged in its charge sheet.

“In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status. Further, both accused Javaid Ahmad Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone had acquired firearms and ammunition, with ulterior motives from the co-accused persons,” the NIA further alleged.