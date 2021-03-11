NIA files charge sheet against 4 accused persons in Jamaat-e-Islami linked J-K terror funding case

New Delhi, May 12
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has filed a charge sheet here in a special court against four arrested accused persons in the Jamaat-e-Islami linked Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.
According to an NIA official, those against whom the charge sheet has been filed include Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu, all residents of Ganderbal district in J-K.
The official said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code.
The NIA in a statement said the case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), J-K, for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir even after its declaration as unlawful association on February 28, 2019.
“They had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities,” it said adding that the NIA had registered the case suo-moto on February 5, 2021.
Investigation in the case has revealed that accused Javaid Ahmad Lone has been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, J-K, the agency alleged in its charge sheet.
“In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status. Further, both accused Javaid Ahmad Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone had acquired firearms and ammunition, with ulterior motives from the co-accused persons,” the NIA further alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation hits 8-year high of 7.79pc in April on costlier fuel, food items
RBI has been mandated by government to ensure that inflation...
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Wickremesinghe is widely accepted as a man who could manage ...
Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsil office in J-K; killing widely condemned
Rahul Bhat (35) was posted in Tehsil office in Chadoora unde...
22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal
Two-judge Bench pulls up petitioner
Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanvapi survey report by May 17
Case relates to five women asking to be allowed to pray at S...