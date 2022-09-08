NIA files charge-sheet against 6 members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

Bhopal, September 8
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against six members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in a special court in Bhopal for allegedly propagating the proscribed terror outfit's ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist acts.
Investigations have established that these JMB cadres, three of them Bangladeshi immigrants, conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in the country, the agency said after filing the charge-sheet in a special NIA court here on Wednesday.
"The accused were found provoking the youth to carry out violent jihad in India for the establishment of Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law," the NIA said.
The accused listed in the charge-sheet include three Bangladeshi nationals - Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon and Jainul Abidin.
The other three are Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, and Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.
Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April, the anti-terror agency said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar
His wife manages to escape
Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study
Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, G...
After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why
Bharti Singh will not be a regular part of the new season