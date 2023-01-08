NIA files chargesheet against four of Bihar in terror case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against four accused in connection with the Bihar Popular Front of India (PFI) case, as it alleged that “criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence”, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation.

Noting that the chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in Patna, the agency said the accused — Athar Parvej, Mohammad Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi, alias advocate Nooruddin, and Arman Malick, alias Mohammad Imteyaz Anwer — have been charge-sheeted under IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. All accused are residents of Bihar, it added.

According to the NIA, the case pertains to the involvement of the accused and suspected persons, associated with the PFI in unlawful and anti-national activities, who had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

The case was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna and was later taken over by the NIA by re-registering it on July 22 last year.

During the probe, Athar Parvej, Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi and Arman Malick were arrested. “Investigations revealed that the criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation,” the chargesheet said.