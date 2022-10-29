NIA lodges FIR over Coimbatore blast

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

The NIA today registered a case to probe the recent car blast that took place near a temple in Coimbatore, officials said.

The anti-terror federal probe agency registered the case after it was directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The case was first registered by the Tamil Nadu Police. The decision of the MHA came after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recommended an investigation by the NIA into the Sunday’s blast in which an engineer was killed.

The Tamil Nadu Government had said the decision to recommend the probe to the central anti-terror agency was taken as there was involvement of factors “extraneous to the state” and “possible international links”.

On October 23, 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of 29-year-old Jameesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he was travelling in. Mubeen is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities here.