NIA nabs 2 IS operatives in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested two alleged Islamic State operatives following raids at six locations in Karnataka in a case linked to a conspiracy hatched by the terror group to further its activities in India.

In a statement, the NIA said Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh of Udupi and Huzair Farhan Baig of Shivamogga in Karnataka were arrested during searches in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru. The case was initially registered at Shivamogga (rural) police station on September 19, 2022, and later re-registered by the NIA on November 15, 2022.

“Investigations have revealed that another accused Maaz Muneer radicalised his close associate and college mate Sheikh, who along with Baig received funds from their IS handler through crypto-wallets,” the statement said.