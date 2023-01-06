NIA nabs 2 IS operatives in Karnataka

New Delhi, January 5
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested two alleged Islamic State operatives following raids at six locations in Karnataka in a case linked to a conspiracy hatched by the terror group to further its activities in India.
In a statement, the NIA said Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh of Udupi and Huzair Farhan Baig of Shivamogga in Karnataka were arrested during searches in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru. The case was initially registered at Shivamogga (rural) police station on September 19, 2022, and later re-registered by the NIA on November 15, 2022.
“Investigations have revealed that another accused Maaz Muneer radicalised his close associate and college mate Sheikh, who along with Baig received funds from their IS handler through crypto-wallets,” the statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...