NIA nabs militant wanted for ambush on convoy in N-E

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The NIA has arrested a militant, who was wanted in the case relating to an ambush on the convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles.

Identifying the suspect as Machukring Zamshim Shimray, alias Ningkham, the NIA in an official statement said the case pertained to the attack on the convoy of 46th Batallion of Assam Rifles on November 13, 2021, by a group of armed militants near Sialsih village of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Seven persons, including Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son, and four Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six others were injured in the attack. Initially, an FIR was lodged under the IPC, Arms Act, UAPA and Explosive Substances Act. Later, the NIA took over the probe.

#Assam