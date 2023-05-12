NIA raids 10 Delhi locations over Kozhikode case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The NIA has conducted raids at 10 locations in and around the Shaheen Bagh area, which was in the news for a massive anti-CAA protest in 2019, in connection with last month’s Kozhikode train arson that claimed three lives and injured nine.

The NIA said the raids covered the properties of accused Shahrukh Saifi and other suspects. Saifi was arrested on April 6, four days after the incident. “He has been charged with setting on fire the D1 coach of the Alleppey Kannur Executive Express, leading to the death of a child and two others,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.