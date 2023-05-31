NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka

Mangaluru, May 31
Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 16 places belonging to the activists of PFI, a banned outfit, in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district early on Wednesday, sources said.
Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru, Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.
The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new Punjab ministers
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
BJP can be defeated if Opposition is ‘aligned properly’: Rahul Gandhi in US
Responding to questions from the moderator and the audiences...
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada
Sandhu, who grew up in Abbotsford, was connected to the Unit...
Arms, narcotics smuggling bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch; 3 arrested
An Army jawan and one of the arrested accused are injured in...