NIA raids 2 sites in terror funding case

New Delhi: The NIA has conducted raids at two locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Bhopal terror funding case involving the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. The raids were conducted on Wednesday on the premises of various suspects and it led to the seizure of mobile phones, SIM cards, bank passbooks and identity documents.
