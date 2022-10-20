NIA raids in UP, Delhi; ISIS operative arrested

New Delhi, October 19
The anti-terror federal probe agency, NIA, today said it had conducted raids at two locations in Varanasi and Delhi and arrested a 24-year-old highly radicalised youth, Basit Kalam Siddiqui, in connection with the ISIS “Voice of Hind” module case.
In a statement, the NIA said the arrested accused was actively involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth on behalf of ISIS from India to carry out acts of terror in India. During searches, the NIA seized incriminating articles such as handwritten notes related to the fabrication of IEDs and explosive substances, mobile phones, laptops and pen drives, the agency said, adding it had earlier filed one main and one supplementary chargesheet in a special Delhi court in this case against six persons.
“After busting the ‘Voice of Hind’ module, it was revealed that under a revised strategy, the online propaganda was being pushed through a new online magazine ‘Voice of Khorasan’,” it said.
Siddiqui was in touch with ISIS handlers and was indulging in content creation, publication and dissemination of ISIS propaganda through ‘Voice of Khurasan’, the NIA claimed.
“On the directions of his handlers based in Afghanistan, he was trying to fabricate an explosive and gaining knowledge on use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for the fabrication of IEDs,” it said, adding he was also imparting training on making of explosives through several Telegram groups he operated.
Trained youths in making bombs
- Radicalised youth Basit Kalam Siddiqui (24) held in ‘Voice of Hind’ module case
- Actively recruited youth on behalf of ISIS to carry out terrorist acts
- Was in touch with ISIS handlers and indulged in content creation, publication of its propaganda
- Imparted training to youths on making explosives through several Telegram groups he operated
