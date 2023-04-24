NIA readies itself in view of possible extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA, which is probing 26/11 attacks in Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists, is preparing to keep itself ready to initiate proceedings against one of the main accused Tahawwur Rana, as his possible extradition to India from the US is expected by next month, sources said today.

According to the sources, recently a US court had dismissed a status conference motion moved by 62-year-old Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman. This enhances the possibility of a ruling by the US court on his extradition to India within 30 days.

The NIA is probing into Rana’s role in the 26/11 attacks. He was arrested in the US on an extradition request by India for his role in these attacks.

If the extradition request is ruled in India’s favour, the NIA would initiate proceedings to bring him to India through diplomatic channels, the sources said, adding that a final decision in this regard is expected by May 20.

In a motion moved through his lawyer in March, Rana asked for a status conference — a court-ordered meeting between the prosecution and the defence to discuss the case details and a plea bargain.

Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the US District Court in the Central District of Los Angeles, California, held the last hearing on this issue in June 2021 and the last set of papers was filed in July same year. The court is yet to give a verdict on the US government’s request to extradite Rana to India, the sources said.

The last pleading in the case was filed on July 21, 2021. Given the passage of time and Rana’s continued incarceration, it appears appropriate for the court and counsel to discuss the current status of the matter, his lawyer had said.

Rana’s counsel suggested that the status conference be held on April 25. However, the court in an order on April 17 dismissed the motion.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital installations in Mumbai.