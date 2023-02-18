NIA recovers airgun, weapons, incriminating documents from PFI members in Rajasthan

IANS

New Delhi, February 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they have seized digital devices, airgun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents after conducting raids at seven locations belonging to the alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out at Kota, Bhilwara, Sawai, Madhopur, Bundi and other places.

These locations are residential and commercial premises of the suspects in the case.

The raids started early Saturday morning and are currently under way.

"They were working for PFI and were holding senior posts in the organisation. Recently we recorded a statement of the accused who disclosed us about them. We have also gathered evidences after which raids were conducted," the source said.

The case pertains to information received from reliable sources that Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif, both belonging to PFI, along with its office bearers, members and cadres had indulged in unlawful activities.

The case was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022.

The source added that there were possibilities of arrests in the matter.