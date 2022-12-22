NIA set to take over RSS activist's murder case; PFI role suspected

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

As directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the NIA has begun the process of taking over the probe into the murder of RSS activist A Sreenivasan in Kerala’s Palakkad district after which it will file an FIR, officials said today.

The MHA handed over the probe to the NIA following allegations that activists of the banned FPI were involved in the crime, the officials said, adding that the Kerala Police would hand over the case to the agency’s Kochi team.

This follows after the Kerala Police reportedly found that the proscribed Islamic group — Popular Front of India (PFI) — had a secret wing that maintained a hit-list of its adversaries and that Sreenivasan’s murder was one of the first such planned crimes carried out by the PFI.

The former chief physical education trainer (Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh) of the RSS was attacked and killed by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri in Kerala on April 16. The Kerala Police had arrested more than 24 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder and conspiracy.