NIA team in London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Nearly two months after the incident of vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a team of its officials to the United Kingdom to probe the matter, sources said today.

According to sources, a five-member team left for London on Monday and this is going to be the first time that the agency sleuths would be conducting a probe on British soil. The five-member NIA team has also carried a list of Khalistani links in the city, which they may share with the authorities there, the sources added.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in April this year handed over the probe in this case to the NIA. The MHA took the decision to hand over the case to the NIA following a meeting with UK representatives in the same month.

The Centre had amended the NIA Act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber crimes and human trafficking.

A tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was attempted to be brought down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on March 19. Videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be “freed”.

The videos also showed one of the protesters climbing up a balcony of the High Commission and pulling down the national flag from a pole at the front of the mission amid cheers from the other men. British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching the entrance of the Indian high commission.

