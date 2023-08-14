Niger another flashpoint for Russia, West

New Delhi, August 13
A group of countries in West Africa with abundant mineral wealth have become the latest flashpoint in the tussle between the West and Russia.
Leaders from Niger, which has had the latest coup in West Africa, met with coup leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso to discuss the possibility of a rapid deployment of Wagner forces to the country in case the West-influenced 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) tried to dislodge them by military force.
Mali, where the coup took place in 2021, has expelled the French army fighting an insurgency and has recruited fighters from Russia’s private military company, the Wagner Group, to replace them. Rallies by the ruling military junta’s civilian supporters tend to have a sea of Russian flags.
Burkina Faso, which witnessed a coup in November last year, has also expelled Western military advisors and has recruited the Wagner group. At stake are mines and reserves of critical minerals ranging from cobalt to uranium. Mali and Burkina Faso have warned that any military intervention in Niger would be considered as a declaration of war against them and would lead to their withdrawal from ECOWAS. — TNS
African nations warn against military action
Mali and Burkina Faso have warned that any military intervention in Niger, which has had the latest coup in West Africa, would be considered as a declaration of war against them and would lead to their withdrawal from West-influenced ECOWAS.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...