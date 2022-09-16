Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi; India's tally rises to 13

New Delhi, September 16
A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's 13th case of the viral disease, sources said on Friday.
The woman was admitted to Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Hospital, they said.
Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox was also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, sources said.
