 Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot 's father was arrested for murder 25 years ago : The Tribune India

Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot 's father was arrested for murder 25 years ago

Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot 's father was arrested for murder 25 years ago

Nikki Yadav's body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Sahil, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine's Day (February 14)



New Delhi, February 20

The investigators probing the murder of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav by Sahil Gehlot whom she had married in 2020, have found that Sahil's father Virender Singh was reportedly involved in a murder case lodged 25 years ago.

Sources claimed that during scanning of the criminal record and interrogation it was found that following a land dispute in 1997, Virender Singh was arrested for allegedly beating up a man who succumbed to his injuries.

"Virender was convicted by the Sessions Court in 2001 but later, he appealed in the Delhi High Court and was acquitted," said the sources.

Nikki Yadav's body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Sahil, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine's Day (February 14). He had killed her on February 10 and married another woman on the same day.

Police have also arrested Sahil's father, his two cousins Ashish and Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and two friends, Amar and Lokesh, for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Nikki and go ahead with the wedding with another girl.

According to a senior police official, the prime accused, Sahil Gahlot was interrogated at length during police custody and disclosed that Nikki was dissuading him from marrying someone else as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

"She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, Sahil along with his father, two cousins and two friends hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way," said the official.

"Sahil executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused persons about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony," said the official.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

2
Punjab

Punjab Health Systems Corporation scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

3
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

4
Patiala

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

5
Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

6
Himachal

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal’s Hamirpur

7
Entertainment

Parking challan for Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

8
Science Technology

TCS not considering layoffs, says looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs

9
Nation

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for 'surrendering' at Sharad Pawar's feet

10
Nation

47-year-old man drags 16-year-old girl by hair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for declining marriage proposal

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

Made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on M...

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case

ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam' money-laundering case

The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against EC's decision to give Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...

Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train-burning convicts, Gujarat tells Supreme Court

Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train-burning convicts, Gujarat tells Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...


Cities

View All

Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Amritsar students suffer due to shortage of teachers

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged in Panchkula, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked in Chandigarh

Open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Chandigarh: Rose Festival ends on musical note

‘Vandalism’ at JNU: ABVP now alleges hand of Left-backed affiliates

ABVP accuses Left-backed affiliates of 'vandalism' at JNU

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

'Raahgiri' makes Capital comeback after three-year gap

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Latifpura stir: Another protester held

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon