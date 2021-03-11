Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The government on Friday cleared the names of nine advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court. “In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted along with the list of the newly appointed judges.

The advocates appointed as Delhi HC judges are — Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.