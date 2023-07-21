Nine killed in rain-related incidents in UP

Lucknow, July 21
Nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.
Five people—two in Ghazipur and one each in Farukhabad, Gonda and Sitapur—died due to snake bites. A death each was caused by drowning in Pilibhit and Farrukhabad, while two persons died due to excess rain in Mainpur, it said, Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said in a statement.
According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and Farukhabad, while the Yamuna breached the danger mark in Mathura.
People in 385 villages of 13 districts—Agra, Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli—have been affected by floods.
Kumar said all embankments in the state are safe at present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR
The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...
Manipur video: All four accused remanded in 11-day police custody; another suspect’s house torched
The chief minister had said on Thursday that he will ensure ...
Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed
District judge A K Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a rep...
Rajasthan CM Gehlot sacks minister Rejendra Gudha who questioned own govt record on women's safety
Gudha had said, 'The way we have failed to provide security ...