Ninth International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call ‘historic’

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 21

On the occasion of the ninth annual International Yoga Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a yoga event at the United Nations Headquarters at 5.30 pm Indian time. “The coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic and unprecedented,” PM Modi said, recalling the support of a record number of countries in 2014 when the proposal to make yoga a global movement was first tabled in the UN General Assembly.

India’s soft power is on display, as the UN has created a separate website to mark the day that aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity,” the UN website states.

How it all began

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 members.

The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action...a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

The UN on December 11, 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution.

The resolution talks about “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health”.

“In this regard, the World Health Organisation has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top 10 leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

“But yoga is more than a physical activity. In the words of one of its most famous practitioners, the late BKS Iyengar, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions,” states the UN website.

The first Yoga day

The first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015.

In India, more than 36,000 people led by PM Modi performed ‘asanas’ at Rajpath in New Delhi, making the event one of the largest yoga gatherings at a single spot. Participants included dignitaries from other countries, government officials, members of the National Cadet Corps and schoolchildren.

PM Modi also deployed his ministers for events across the country.

The then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj participated in an event at the Times Square where more than “30,000 enthusiastic people in colourful dresses” performed yoga on the first UN International Yoga Day.

Describing the day as “historic”, Swaraj thanked the people for their participation and making it a grand success. “I congratulate you. It is a historic moment and you have made it doubly historic with your large presence,” she was quoted as saying at the event where Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and India's Permanent Representative to the UN were also present, according to reports.

#India #narendra modi