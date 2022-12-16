Nirav Modi loses bid to block extradition in UK court

London, December 15
Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on Thursday suffered another setback in his legal battle against his extradition as the High Court here denied him permission to appeal against the move in the UK Supreme Court.
In an order pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that “the appellant’s (Nirav’s) application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused”.
In a ruling delivered within just over a week of the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) submitted its response to the 51-year-old diamantaire’s permission to appeal application on behalf of the Indian government, the judges also ruled that the “certification of a point of law be refused” that would have allowed his plea to progress to the higher court.
