Nirbhaya Fund underutilised, panel worried

New Delhi, February 10
The standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports in its 316th report has expressed concerns over underutilisation of Nirbhaya Fund and asked the government to bring states on board for faster implementation of projects and schemes under it.
“The panel notes that the underutilisation of Nirbhaya Fund has remained a cause for concern. Of the Rs, 9,549 crore allocated, Rs 4,241 crore has been released and around Rs 2,989 crore utilised,” it said.
The committee recommended that the factors responsible for the underutilisation of funds needed to be identified.
“State governments need to be brought on board in ensuring that projects and schemes, in which they are the stakeholders, get implemented effectively,” it said. The committee further suggested that ministries concerned must develop a robust mechanism for constant monitoring of projects and schemes. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...