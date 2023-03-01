 Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression : The Tribune India

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

The USK is not among the 193 countries recognised by the UN, which has stringent rules for admission that require the approval of both the Security Council and the General Assembly

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

A woman with heavy make-up wearing a turban, a forehead ornament and necklaces introduced herself with what sounded as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, USK’s representative to the UN. Pic credit- Twitter/@SriNithyananda



United Nations, February 28

Representatives of fugitive self-proclaimed godman Swami Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ have wormed their way into a UN committee’s discussion on sustainable development in Geneva creating the false impression that the world organisation has recognised it.

At a general discussion on Sustainable Development held by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) on February 24, two persons spoke during the part of the session open to the public claiming to be from the “United States of Kailasa (USK)”.

The USK is not among the 193 countries recognised by the UN, which has stringent rules for admission that require the approval of both the Security Council and the General Assembly.

The UN human rights outfits in Geneva are very generous in allowing people to come in and speak at open sessions of their meetings, often drawing charlatans and dubious organisations who make weird claims and the organisations’ open procedures allow them to submit presentations that are included in their archives, which make it seem official.

Seldom do real countries that are attacked care to respond as it is acknowledged that the participation of the fringe groups is but a circus and engaging with them will only appear to give them legitimacy.

Charged with rape and abduction and facing a court warrant for his arrest, Nithayananda, fled India in 2019 and later founded what he calls the “nation of Kailasa”, an amorphous entity that may be based on an island off the Pacific coast of Central America claiming to represent 2 billion Hindus.

The February 24 meeting took a break from evaluating the reports of countries to have the general discussion featuring experts on sustainable development, legal matters, indigenous people, poverty and labour standards speaking about how the covenant applied to these issues.

The session was chaired by the Committee’s head Mohamed Abdel Moneim, and moderated by member Peter Emuze.

The two USK representatives appeared to have gotten in by offering to comment on development issues under discussion.

A woman with heavy make-up wearing a turban, a forehead ornament and necklaces introduced herself with what sounded as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, USK’s representative to the UN, She claimed that under “Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism” Nithayananda, “Kailasa has been implementing the ancient Hindu policies and indigenous solutions that are in alignment with a time-tested Hindu principles” for sustainable development”.

She added that in the make-believe country, “the basic necessities of livelihood which is which are food, shelter, clothing, education, medical care, they’re all offered for free to all citizens”.

Vijayapriya then inserted the propaganda about Nithayananda’s “intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle and lifestyle of Hinduism”.

“And he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country,” she added, asking the panel what can be done to help him.

Later a man who identified himself as Ian Kumar claiming to be a small farmer and a USK representative addressed a question to an official panellist, Saima Zia from Pakistan who spoke as an expert on small farmers.

He did not bring up Nithyananda but only asked her about what can be done about “local legislation that might significantly stifle indigenous groups who want to authentically practice their cultural agricultural traditions”—a problem in the imaginary country.

He was dressed in a yellow kurta and was flanked by two women, both wearing rudraksh malas and necklaces, one also sporting a turban and a pendant on her forehead, adding to the carnival atmosphere around them.

One of the women tried futilely to speak.

None of the panellists responded to their comments or questions.

The CESCR, which operates under the broad umbrella of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, is a committee of 18 independent experts who monitor the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights that enshrines rights to adequate food, adequate housing, education, health, social security, water and sanitation, and work.

The covenant was adopted by the General Assembly in 1966 and was ratified by India in 1979.

Earlier this year, USK submitted a response to an open call for inputs by the Rapporteur on the sexual exploitation of children.

The USK sent in a report about its “Nithyananda Gurukul, the traditional residential education system” which teaches “the 64 vidyas”, which it said was shut down by “deep state elements” in 2010.

The rapporteur posted the submission along with those of 12 other organisations in preparation for a report to the Human Rights Council next month.

USK claims the posting is a recognition by the UN of Nithayananda’s “persecution”.

IANS

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

3
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

4
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

5
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

6
Chandigarh

Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Not for armed struggle, says radical leader Amritpal Singh

8
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

10
Nation

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax ‘survey’

UK cites legal process for delay in extraditing Mallaya, Nir...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Will update him on the law and order situation in the state

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkulas, allege baton charge by police

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...


Cities

View All

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Kapil Sharma says his role in 'Zwigato' will reveal several hidden facets of his personality; watch trailer

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi wants to stop good work being done in Delhi: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Heart harvested from patient at Delhi hospital sent to AIIMS via 10-km green corridor

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala