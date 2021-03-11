NITI Aayog launches NDAP for open public use

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

NITI Aayog has launched the National Data & Analytics Platform (NDAP) for open public use.

In an official statement, the Aayog said, “The platform aims to democratise access to public government data by making data accessible, interoperable, interactive and available on a user-friendly platform.” “It hosts foundational datasets from various government agencies, presents them coherently, and provides tools for analytics and visualisation. This public launch follows a beta release of the platform in August 2021 that had provided access to a limited number of users for testing and feedback,” the statement read.