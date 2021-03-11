Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar resigns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar resigned on Friday, top policy-making body sources said.

The sources said Kumar had this afternoon announced his decision to step down to other senior leaders of the Aayog.

The cause behind the decision is not known.

NITI Aayog officials when asked also said they were not in the know of the reasons behind Kumar’s sudden move.

Rajiv Kumar was the Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.

He was the Chief Economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) during 2004-2006 and the Secretary-General of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FICCI) during 2011-2013.

Kumar took over as Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman in August 2017. He served on the Central Boards of State Bank of India for two terms and on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Kumar has a PhD in Economics from Lucknow University(1978) and a DPhil from Oxford University(1982).