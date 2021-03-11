Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar resigns

New Delhi, April 22
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar resigned on Friday, top policy-making body sources said.
The sources said Kumar had this afternoon announced his decision to step down to other senior leaders of the Aayog.
The cause behind the decision is not known.
NITI Aayog officials when asked also said they were not in the know of the reasons behind Kumar’s sudden move.
Rajiv Kumar was the Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.
He was the Chief Economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) during 2004-2006 and the Secretary-General of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FICCI) during 2011-2013.
Kumar took over as Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman in August 2017. He served on the Central Boards of State Bank of India for two terms and on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Kumar has a PhD in Economics from Lucknow University(1978) and a DPhil from Oxford University(1982).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered