NITI Vice-Chief Rajiv Kumar quits, Suman K Bery to take charge

New Delhi, April 22
The government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, following the sudden resignation of Rajiv Kumar.
Bery will take charge from May 1, an official order said. Kumar’s tenure will end on April 30. Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then Vice-Chairman, Arvind Panagariya, exited the government think-tank to return to academics. Kumar played a key role in Niti Aayog’s policy making. —
