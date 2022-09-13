Nitin Gadkari asks officials to look for uniform charging system for electric buses

New Delhi, September 13
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he has asked officials of his department to look for a uniform charging system for electric buses manufactured by different companies.
Gadkari said states are facing problems as electric buses of different companies have different charging systems.
"Himachal Pradesh transport minister told me about the problem of different charging systems for electric buses made by different companies. I have asked my officers to look for a solution as there should be one charging system for electric buses of different companies," he said while speaking at the Mindmine Summit.
Gadkari emphasised on the need of encouraging people to use mass rapid transport system.
"We need to discourage people to purchase more cars. We need to start air conditioned trolley bus services in metro cities," he said.
The minister predicted that the prices of Electric Vehicles will be on par with the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within one or two years.
Gadkari said the government's target is to reduce logistic cost to 10 per cent of GDP before the end of 2024 from present logistic cost of 14-16 per cent.
He noted that green hydrogen is the fuel of the future.
