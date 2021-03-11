Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, August 17
The BJP on Wednesday reconstituted its top decision-making bodies -- the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee (CEC).
Senior leaders Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chauhan were left out of these committees -- the 11-member Parliamentary Board and the 15-member CEC.
Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who joined the BJP in 2012 and is currently chairman of National Commission for Minorities, has been included in both the key committees headed by party president JP Nadda.
Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal have found a place in the committees, which include the BJP's top leadership -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and general secretary organisation BL Santosh.
Other leaders in the new Parliamentary Board are Sudha Yadav, K Laxman and Satyanarayan Jatiya. They are also part of the new CEC.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, BJP women wing president Vanathi Srinivasan and senior leader Om Mathur have been included in the CEC.
