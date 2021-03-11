Nitish Kumar could emerge strong PM candidate: Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, August 21
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could emerge as a “strong candidate” for Prime Minister in 2024 if Opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday.
JD(U) national executive in Sept
The national executive of the JD (United) would meet in Patna on September 3 and 4 and the prevailing political situation and organisational matters would be discussed, party’s general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said. TNS
Kumar, who recently swapped alliance partners by dumping the BJP and returning for a second time to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, enjoyed “immense goodwill” on the ground, Yadav said.
The coming to power of the Mahagathbandhan, which now comprises the JD(U), RJD, Congress and several small parties in Bihar, “augurs well for opposition unity”, said Yadav, who made a comeback as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. “It signals that most of the Opposition parties recognise the larger challenge before the country — the hegemony of the BJP, where on the back of money, media, and (administrative) machinery power, they are determined to stamp out all diversity from the Indian society as well as from the political spectrum,” the RJD leader said.
It is also a question of regional representation and social justice and development issues at the level of states, Yadav said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him