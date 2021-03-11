Nitish Kumar calls all-party meet to discuss caste census on May 27

Political corridors in Bihar are abuzz with speculations following a call by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for an all-party meeting on May 27 to discuss caste-based census.

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 23

Unperturbed by ally BJP’s reservations, Kumar said the state government had sent a proposal for the meeting to all parties. However, some have not responded so far.

Proposal sent

The state government has sent a proposal for the meeting to all parties. We want to discuss each and every issue related to caste-based census. Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM

“We are waiting for their response. We want to discuss each and every issue related to caste-based census. The leaders of different political parties will give their suggestions which will be of great help,” he said, days after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav met him over the issue.

While parties like the JD-U, RJD, Congress, Left and the AIMIM are in favour, Kumar’s alliance partner BJP has raised objections to such a head count.

Amid speculations that BJP leaders may not attend the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said the CM had informed them about the meeting. “We are discussing this matter within the party (BJP) and will soon take a call on it,” he added.

While it remains to be seen how the BJP leadership will react to this attempt to “corner” the party, it is almost clear that the caste-based census, a long-standing demand of political parties like the RJD, is set to take off in Bihar.

Notably, an all-party delegation headed by Nitish had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a caste census.

Observers say the BJP is wary of any such exercise that may lead to change in the dynamics of caste politics and calculations, perhaps even lead to the emergence of leaders from castes that may emerge as numerically more than what is being presumed.

BJP leaders in Bihar, especially those from backward classes, claim the party was never opposed to caste census and that the Centre may not have taken it up for “practical reasons”.

The BJP’s “indifference” to the caste census has evoked allegations from opposition parties like the RJD that the saffron party, which “primarily derives support from upper castes, does not care much for the OBCs for whom gains are expected from the head count”.

Speculations have been rife over change in relationship dynamics between the two allies since the surprise visit by senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan to Patna a few days ago to “assure” Nitish that he would continue to occupy the top post till 2025.

