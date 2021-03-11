Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister; breaks alliance with BJP

Nitish Kumar submits list of 164 MLAs and stakes claim to form new government in alliance with RJD, seeks directions from governor on fresh oath-taking; Manjhi’s HAM too announces support

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister; breaks alliance with BJP

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar being greeted by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav during a meeting, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. PTI

ANI

Patna, August 9

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned on Tuesday breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar, earlier in the day, held a meeting with the JD(U) leaders to discuss his next future political moves. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Around 4 pm, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as the state chief minister.

After submitting his resignation to the Bihar Governor, Kumar spoke to the mediapersons.

Caretaker Chief Minister Kumar said, "All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM." "All the meetings with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of both the houses were held today. Everyone's wish was that we should leave NDA. So as everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of the Chief Minister in the NDA government," he added.

Police personnel were seen deployed in force outside the chief minister's residence. According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told chief minister Kumar in today's meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

Paswan had fielded rebel BJP candidates in all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot of the BJP to wedge its way into the ruling coalition in the state.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance was also held here today at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence with the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress - part of the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state.

According to sources, after the meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha MP authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and asserted their support to him. According to sources, Congress and Left parties MLAs have also expressed their supported to Yadav.

Sources said that RJD party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is closely watching the developments but everything was being done by Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to post about an impending political change in the state."Get ready for the coronation, lantern holder", she tweeted in Hindi and added a 'victory' emoticon to it.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar's ruling coalition without the BJP.Ahead of the RJD convened meeting today, Congress Bihar legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said: "If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting." Bihar BJP leaders also met at deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad's residence in Patna on Tuesday.

#nitish kumar

20:08 09 Aug
Party positions in Bihar Assembly

Total strength - 243

Effective Strength - 242 (1 RJD member disqualified) Majority - 122

Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan):

JD(U) - 46 (45 party MLAs, 1 Independent)

RJD - 79

Congress - 19

CPI(ML) - 12

CPI - 02

CPI(M) - 02

HAM - 04

TOTAL - 164

BJP - 77

AIMIM – 01
18:39 09 Aug
Developments in Bihar strong indictment of BJP’s ‘politics of intimidation’, say Opposition parties

Opposition parties on Tuesday said the JD(U) breaking ranks with the BJP is a “strong indictment” of the saffron party’s “politics of intimidation” and shows a change in Indian politics. Read full story
18:33 09 Aug
  Nitish Kumar submits list of 164 MLAs before governor, seeks directions on oath-taking  

We submitted list of 164 MLAs to governor and staked claim to form new government; he will let us know when oath-taking can take place: Nitish Kumar
17:53 09 Aug
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha extends unconditional support to Nitish Kumar

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the RJD-led mahagathbandhan minutes after Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the state chief minister. Read full story
17:26 09 Aug
Nitish reaches Guv house to stake claim as CM

Nitish Kumar reaches Governor's house to stake claim as Chief Minister of 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance: Party sources. 
17:15 09 Aug
Trinamool Congress welcomes political development in Bihar

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the BJP-led NDA and said no ally can safeguard its identity in the saffron camp as BJP with its "grab all politics" policy does not believe in the existence of regional parties.
16:40 09 Aug
Union minister Ashwini Choubey slams Nitish as 'opportunistic'  

BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused Nitish Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said those "betraying" Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.
16:35 09 Aug
Nitish, Tejashwi together leave from Rabri Devi’s residence

Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leave together the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna
16:27 09 Aug
Chirag Paswan calls for fresh elections

Chirag Paswan called for fresh elections in Bihar, says BJP did everything Nitish Kumar asked for as CM. 
16:26 09 Aug
Chirag Paswan demands imposition of President's Rule

Chirag Paswan has demanded imposition of President's Rule in Bihar, accusing Nitish Kumar of insulting people's mandate for second time. 
16:23 09 Aug
Nitish reaches Rabri Devi's house

After submitting resignation, Nitish Kumar reached former CM Rabri Devi's house to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. 

