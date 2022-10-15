Nitish Kumar’s boat collides with JP Setu pillar, all safe onboard

Patna, October 15
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape on Saturday when the steamer carrying him collided with a pillar of JP Setu here when he went to inspect Chhath Ghat on the bank of the Ganga.
The boat did not suffer any significant damage and all people onboard were safe, district magistrate of Patna Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.
“The incident took place when the steamer developed some technical snag and hit a pillar of the JP Setu. The chief minister and others onboard were safely shifted into another steamer and they carried on with the inspection,” Singh told PTI.
The inspection was being carried out in view of the coming Chhath Puja, which is one of biggest festivals of the state in which thousands of devotees take a dip in the holy river.
