Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Kanimozhi to attend INLD rally on Sept 25

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

The JD-U today confirmed that along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, DMK’s Kanimozhi, BJP leader Birender Singh and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal would attend an INLD-led rally in Haryana’s Fatehabad on September 25.

Devi Lal’s birth anniversary Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birth anniversary is going to set the stage for the first show of Opposition strength triggered by Nitish, who has pledged to form a main front.

Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birth anniversary is going to set the stage for the first show of Opposition strength triggered by Nitish, who has pledged to form a main front.

Sharing the names of Opposition leaders who have confirmed their presence, JD-U national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Tribune that RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and CPM’s Sitaram Yechury have also given their consent to attend the rally. “It will be a historic meeting that will mark the consolidation of like-minded forces against the ruling BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,” the JD-U leader said.

INLD leader and former Haryana CM OP Chautala has also sent invitations to several other regional bigwigs, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, for attending the public meeting.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad told the media in Patna that he, along with the Bihar CM, would soon meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

#Fatehabad #nitish kumar #uddhav thackeray