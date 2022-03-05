NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

New Delhi, March 5
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed foreign medical students with incomplete internship due to the ongoing situations, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, to apply and finish their apprenticeship requirement in India but with conditions.
However, the Commission has said that the candidates must complete their Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) before applying for internships in India.
“It has been observed that there also some foreign medical graduates (FMG) with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations like Covid-19 and the war. Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of their internship in India is considered eligible,” the NMC said in a notice.
“Accordingly the same may be processed by the State Medical Councils provided that the candidates have cleared FMGE before applying for the completion of their internship in India.” The Commission is expected to issue the guidelines for State Medical Councils soon in this regard.
“The commission decided to issue the detailed guidelines, process which is required to be followed by State Medical Councils for grant of registration of FMGs till further instructions from the commission or implementation of NEET exam whichever occurs earlier.” The Commission further directed the State Medical Councils to follow these conditions while processing for registration of FMGs.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
4 of family among 5 dead as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...