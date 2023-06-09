NMC approves 50 medical colleges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval to 50 medical colleges to offer the MBBS course this year, with two each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

In all, 8,195 more MBBS seats have been created nationwide this year. With this, the number of MBBS seats has risen to 1,07,658 and the number of medical colleges to 702.

Sources in the Union Health Ministry said that in Haryana, the NMC has approved 150 MBBS seats each in Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad, and Maharishi Markandeshwar Trust’s MM College of Medical Sciences and Research, Ambala. Both colleges are private.

In Jammu and Kashmir, two new undergraduate colleges — Government Medical College, Handwara, and Government Medical College, Udhampur — have received the approval to offer the MBBS course from the upcoming academic session.

Both colleges have received the nod to offer 100 MBBS seats each. Of the 50 newly approved colleges, 30 are in the government sector.

Next for MBBS passouts in 2024

The first edition of the National Exit Test (NExT) will be held in 2024, top Health Ministry sources said on Thursday. The test (part of the National Medical Commission Act) will serve as a licentiate exam (needed for registration with medical councils) for MBBS pass-outs by replacing the existing final year MBBS exam. NExT will also serve for entry to PG courses.