NMC cautions students against enrolling in Chinese MBBS courses

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Feb 10

The National Medical Commission on Thursday cautioned Indian students against enrolling in MBBS courses offered by Chinese institutions.

In a notice, the NMC said students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue their medical education from.

It said NMC did not recognise or approve medical courses done in online mode while Chinese authorities have said they would be conducted MBBS courses online.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs that few universities in the People’s Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and the upcoming academic years. Any prospective students needs to be aware that the government of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid 19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online,” the NMC said.

