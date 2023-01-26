 No backchannel talks between Pakistan and India: Hina Rabbani Khar : The Tribune India

No backchannel talks between Pakistan and India: Hina Rabbani Khar

Pakistan reviewing India’s invitation for SCO meeting, says Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

No backchannel talks between Pakistan and India: Hina Rabbani Khar

Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. AP/PTI file



PTI

Islamabad, January 26

Pakistan said on Thursday that no backchannel talks were being held between Islamabad and New Delhi.

“At this moment, there is no such thing under way,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the Senate - the upper house of parliament.

She added that backchannel diplomacy was desirable when it was result-oriented.

Separately, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at the weekly media briefing reiterated Khar’s remarks about no secret diplomatic engagements with India.

“There is no backchannel diplomacy between India and Pakistan,” Baloch said.

Speaking in the Senate, Khar went on to say that Pakistan had always taken initiatives to promote peace in the region but “right now, the cross-border hostility [from India] is of a unique type”.

She said Pakistan was asked at international forums sometimes to normalise its ties with India, but the world should look at the messages New Delhi was sending to Islamabad.

“The messages that we are getting are all conflagratory. Pakistan has the largest interest in unleashing [the potential of] this region but when you have a government on the other side whose prime minister says that their nuclear assets are not for Diwali […] then what can we do?” Khar told the senators.

Her remarks came days after Indian media reported that New Delhi has invited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to attend the foreign ministers’ and chief justices’ meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO in Goa in May.

Baloch in her briefing said that Pakistan had received the invitation which was sent by India as host of the SCO meeting and was reviewing it.

“The invitation is being reviewed. A decision regarding participation in the meeting will be taken after deliberation,” she said.

She said as in the past, the Indian invitations are being processed as per standard procedures and a decision will be taken in due course.

The spokesperson also said the SCO is an important trans-regional organisation that aims to strengthen economic linkages and cooperation among its member states in different fields.

Talking about the controversial BBC documentary targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khar said the broadcaster had shown the world what Pakistan had said already, adding that Pakistan had learnt from history but some countries in the region have not.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India’s warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

4
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

5
Chandigarh

Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

6
J & K

Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China: Report

7
Nation

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

8
Punjab

Moga youth dupes NRI girl on pretext of marriage

9
Diaspora

Padma awards for 2 Indian mathematicians from US, Canada

10
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sells music catalogue worth $200 mn in a record deal for an artist under 70

Don't Miss

View All
Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
J & K

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine

Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’

The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Delhi mayor election: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi moves Supreme Court, demands polls in time-bound manner

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Gurugram: Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC