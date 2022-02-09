No bail for SP's Azam Khan

New Delhi, February 8
The SC on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan who wanted to get released to campaign for the UP polls.
Lodged in Sitapur jail, Khan faced several cases and has been behind the bars since February 2020.
Azam Khan has filed nomination papers as a SP candidate from Rampur Assembly constituency. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon