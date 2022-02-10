ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022

No cakewalk for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima

Sikh farmers have been demanding for long regularisation of ownership of lands controlled by them

No cakewalk for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns in Khatima.

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Khatima, February 9

As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cavalcade hurtles along the unpaved village road leading to Bangaoa village in his constituency Khatima, villagers standing by the roadside chuckle with satisfaction.

“He is experiencing what we go through every day,” says a villager referring to the poor condition of the road.

Once Dhami reaches his destination — the residence of the Bangaoa sarpanch — there is the usual hustle and bustle. Sikh farmers in the village have been demanding for long regularisation of ownership of lands controlled by them. Dhami assures them of looking into their demand.

Opposition brings up poor amenities

Roads in Khatina town get flooded even if there is moderate rain. Dhami has not taken any initiative to get sewer pipe laid for draining the water. —Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Congress candidate

On his way back Dhami stops by at a market. He mingles with people there briefly and then leaves for his next destination.

Talking to The Tribune during one such stopover, Dhami says during the past five years, projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been sanctioned for Uttarakhand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have done a lot of work. Khatima is, of course, my karmabhoomi (workplace). But all across Uttarakhand we have executed various projects under the leadership of PM Modi. Citing these achievements we are going to people and seeking their blessings,” says the CM.

Dhami brushes aside reports that Sikh voters, who have a strong presence in the Assembly constituencies of Udham Singh Nagar, may not vote for the BJP. “I am a farmer myself. All farmers are with me. There is no truth in the propaganda that farmers will oppose the BJP,” says Dhami.

Uttarakhand voters are known for bringing in a new government every five years, but Dhami says Modi has been able to change the pattern. “Look at Assam and Haryana (in both states BJP has been able to secure two consecutive terms),” says Dhami. “Only the drivers have changed. The train has remained the same,” Dhami, who took over as the CM in July 2021, said about the BJP experiment of anointing different people as Chief Minister with Dhami being the third CM of the regime elected in 2017.

A two-time MLA from the constituency, Dhami is not finding the road easy to make it to the Assembly from Khatima for a third straight term. He is seen as one who was indifferent to voters during his two stints as an MLA.

Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri says the roads in Khatina get flooded even if there is only moderate rain. “Dhami has not taken any initiative to get sewer pipe laid for draining the water,” adds Kapri. “The foundation stone for a stadium in Khatima was laid five years ago by the Congress government. Nothing has been done since then to take the word forward,” alleges Kapri.

Vote on performance, not promises: Nadda

Agastyamuni (Kedarnath): BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday asked people in Uttarakhand not to get carried away by tall promises being made by political parties and vote only on the basis of their report cards. “It is election time. Leaders of all hues will come and make promises galore. Don’t get taken in by what they say,” Nadda said. PTI

#assembly polls #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

2
Himachal

Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

3
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

4
Trending

GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

6
Delhi

Chinese-owned NBFC's Rs 288 cr funds seized

7
Editorials

Moving away from Shimla

8
Nation

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

9
Chandigarh

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

10
Punjab CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

Don't Miss

View All
Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time
Himachal

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Top Stories

UP polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded

Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...

Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...

Hijab row: Open schools, see no problems occur, HC tells Karnataka govt

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Undeterred by ‘underdog’ tag, AAP’s Amritsar East candidate says focused on issues that 'really matter'

Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh, schools to open for all students

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Over Rs 12L siphoned off from bank account, three arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police

40 more electric buses in Chandigarh by July

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Cong candidates

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

NRI effect: Charanjit Channi garlanded with dollars during roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam defends Charanjit Channi, attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana: Opposition raises public issues to counter ‘repeat’ hype of Congress

8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Punjabi University to develop OCR system for Indian languages

Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh