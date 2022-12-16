 No case is small for Supreme Court: CJI Chandrachud : The Tribune India

No case is small for Supreme Court: CJI Chandrachud

‘If we do not act in matters of personal liberty and grant relief, then what are we doing here?’ wonders a Bench led by CJI

No case is small for Supreme Court: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 16

Two days after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Supreme Court should not be hearing bail applications and frivolous PILs when pendency of cases was so high, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said, “No case is small for the Supreme Court”.

“If we do not act in matters of personal liberty and grant relief, then what are we doing here? What is the Supreme Court doing? The Supreme Court exists to hear the cry of such petitioners. We burn the midnight oil for such cases,” said the Bench which also included Justice PS Narasimha.

Describing it as an “absolutely shocking case”, the Bench allowed an appeal filed by Iqram–a man from Uttar Pradesh—convicted of electricity theft and awarded nine consecutive sentences running into 18 years. He had already served three years in jail. The Allahabad High Court should have set it right, it noted.

“All said and done, you can’t elevate the theft of electricity to murder”, the CJI said, ordering that the sentences in the nine cases against the appellant would run concurrently; and not consecutively.

Terming personal liberty as a “precious and inalienable right”, it asserted that by attending to grievances against its violation the Supreme Court performed its plain constitutional duty, obligation and function—no more and no less.

Rijiju had on Thursday said, “If Supreme Court of India starts hearing bail applications, if Supreme Court of India starts hearing all frivolous PILs, definitely it will cause lots of extra burden on the Hon’ble Court itself, because Supreme Court by and large is treated as a Constitutional court.”

“When you sit here, no case is too small for the Supreme Court and no case is too big…Because we are here to answer the call of conscience; and the cry for liberty of citizens… That is why we are here. These are not one off cases. When you sit here and burn the midnight oil, you realise everyday there is one case or another like that”, the CJI said.

“The facts of the present case provide another instance, a glaring one at that, indicating a justification for this court to exercise its jurisdiction as a protector of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty inherent in every citizen. If the court was not to do so, a serious miscarriage of justice of the nature which has emerged in the present case would be allowed to persist and the voice of the citizen whose liberty has been abrogated would receive no attention”, it said,

“The history of this court (SC) indicates that it’s in the seemingly small and routine matters involving grievances of citizens that issues of the moment, both in jurisprudential and constitutional terms, emerge. The intervention by this court to protect the liberty of the citizens is hence founded on sound constitutional principles embodied in the Constitution.

“The right to personal liberty is a precious and inalienable right recognised by the Constitution. In attending to such grievances, the Supreme Court performs a plain constitutional duty, obligation and function; no more and no less”, the top court said.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on PM Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

2
Amritsar

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

3
Punjab

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

5
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi: BJP to protest against Pakistan across state capitals on December 17

6
Nation

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Russian President Putin

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration releases list of public holidays for 2023; check it out

8
Brand Connect

Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies [Fake Exposed] Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies & Is ACV Burn Keto Gummies Scam Or Trusted Works?

9
Trending

Dancing to 'Patli kamariya mori' lands 4 UP women constables in trouble

10
Delhi

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off first floor balcony after attacking her with scissors; MCD suspends her

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comment on PM Modi

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

On December 12, the Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was ro...

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Sisodia, Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tangled Mess

Stretch Of Problems

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

Sippy murder case: Provide legible documents, copies of CCTV clips to accused, says Court

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CNG prices in NCR go up; now to cost Rs 79 per kg in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

Teacher hits girl with scissors, throws her off school building

Traffic jam on NH-48 adds to IGI airport overcrowding woes

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

Manpreet meets Sidhu in Patiala jail

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse

Colourful start to Heritage Fest